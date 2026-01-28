Anderson totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Clippers.

Anderson continues to occupy a plug-and-play role of sorts, as he's seen at least 20 minutes in half of his 18 appearances in 2025-26 while sitting out Utah's other 29 games altogether. Although his availability is unreliable, the veteran forward has averaged an efficient 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.0 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.