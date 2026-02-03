The Jazz are sending Anderson (illness) to the Grizzlies as part of the trade centered around Jaren Jackson on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Provided the veteran forward stays put, it's set to be his second stint with the Grizzlies. Anderson offers some depth to a Memphis frontcourt that's now thinned out, though his role going forward remains unclear. Over his last 11 outings, Anderson has averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.