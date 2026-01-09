Anderson logged two points (1-5 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 victory over Dallas.

With Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic getting the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Anderson made a rare appearance off the bench for Utah. He usually doesn't see the floor when the team is at full strength, however, so he can be ignored in standard formats for the time being.