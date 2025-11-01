Anderson totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 118-96 loss to the Suns.

Despite being cleared to suit up ahead of the regular-season opener, Anderson didn't see any playing time during Utah's first four games of the season. Most of Anderson's playing time Friday came at the expense of Kyle Filipowski, who started but played only 10 minutes. It's unclear if Anderson will be a regular part of the rotation moving forward, but leading the bench in minutes is certainly a step in the right direction.