Collinsworth has agreed to a contract with the Jazz.

In a related move, the team waived Trevon Bluiett. Collinsworth spent last season in the G League with the Raptors 905, where he averaged 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals across 31.1 minutes. He'll attempt to make Utah's final roster, but he could end up playing with the organization's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.