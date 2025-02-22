Filipowski is not in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Thunder on Friday.
Filipowski will retreat to the bench Friday due to Walker Kessler (thumb) being cleared to play. Filipowski started Feb. 13 against the Clippers, the Jazz's final game before the All-Star break, and finished with a career-high 20 points along with 10 rebounds across 37 minutes.
