Filipowski ended with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 22 minutes during Saturday's 127-114 victory over the Spurs.

Filiowski remained on the bench Saturday, continuing what has been arguably the strangest rotation in the league to this point. In 14 games over the past month, Filipowski has averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per contest. Where the confusion starts is when trying to determine his exact role, having started in six of the past 14 games, typically when others are resting. At this stage, Filipowski should be viewed as a stash in standard leagues, at least until the direction in Utah becomes a little clearer.