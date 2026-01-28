Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Corrals 10 boards off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski had eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Clippers.
With Jusuf Nurkic out sick Tuesday, the Jazz ended up dividing the center minutes evenly between Kevin Love and Filipowski. Over his last five appearances, Filipowski has averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. His role could diminish if Nurkic returns to the floor Wednesday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Not starting Monday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Double-double in Dallas•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Strikes for 19 in Wednesday's start•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Scores 19 points in start•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Woeful in loss•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Coming off bench vs. Golden State•