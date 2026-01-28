Filipowski had eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Clippers.

With Jusuf Nurkic out sick Tuesday, the Jazz ended up dividing the center minutes evenly between Kevin Love and Filipowski. Over his last five appearances, Filipowski has averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. His role could diminish if Nurkic returns to the floor Wednesday against the Warriors.