Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Double-double in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 138-120 loss to the Mavericks.
Making his third straight start while Lauri Markkanen (illness) is sidelined, Filipowski delivered his third double-double of the season. Since shifting into the starting five, the second-year big is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 threes in 26.7 minutes while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.
