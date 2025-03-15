Filipowski finished Friday's 126-118 loss to the Raptors with 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes.

The double-double was his eighth of the season, six of which have come in the last 14 games. Filipowski is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 0.8 steals in 24.6 minutes a contest over that span while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc. Walker Kessler is getting frequent rests while the Jazz try to secure the NBA's worst record and hasn't played more than three games in a row since early February, so Filipowski's workload could continue to rise over the final weeks of the campaign.