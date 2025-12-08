Filipowski notched 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 loss to the Thunder.

Making just his second start since the beginning of November, Filpowski recorded his first double-double of the season while setting new season highs in points and steals. Lauri Markkanen (illness) isn't likely to be sidelined for long, but Filpowski has been making an impact over the the last few weeks regardless of his role, averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.9 steals over the last nine games in 26.7 minutes a contest.