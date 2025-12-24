Filipowski finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Grizzlies.

Getting the start with Jusuf Nurkic getting a breather on the second night of a back-to-back, Filipowski delivered his second double-double of the season, while the 25 points tied his season high. The second-year center has been in the starting five for six of 10 games in December, averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 27.9 minutes on the month while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor.