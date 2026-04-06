Filipowski closed with 20 points (10-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 loss to the Thunder.

Filipowski didn't have his best shooting performance, but he had to deal with the size and defensive ability of the imposing Chet Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein frontcourt. Despite the subpar showing in terms of efficiency, Filipowski still reached the 20-point mark and delivered his third double-double across his last four appearances. Filipowski should be one of Utah's go-to options on offense in the final week of the regular season. He's averaging 17.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.