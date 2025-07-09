Filipowski racked up 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 86-82 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Filipowski stuffed the stat sheet, recording his second consecutive double-double in Summer League play. He recorded a game-high mark in rebounds and finished as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Walter Clayton. Filipowski has averaged 17.0 points and 11.3 rebounds across 26.7 minutes per game through three Summer League appearances.