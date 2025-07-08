Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Double-doubles in Summer League win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 112-111 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.
Filipowski posted a game-best mark in rebounds en route to a double-double. He also tied the game lead in steals. Over two Summer League appearances, the 21-year-old has accumulated 33 points and 19 rebounds across 55 total minutes.
