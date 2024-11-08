Filipowski played four minutes in Thursday's 123-100 loss to the Bucks, scoring zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recording no other statistics during his time on the court.

Filipowski had started each of the last three games while averaging 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.3 minutes, but he fell out of the Utah rotation Thursday while Lauri Markkanen (back) made his return to the lineup. The rookie second-round pick didn't check into the game until 4:13 remained in the fourth quarter, when the game was effectively over while the Bucks sat on a 20-point lead. Jazz head coach Will Hardy went with John Collins and Drew Eubanks as the primary backups in the frontcourt behind starters Markkanen and Walker Kessler, so it may take another injury to one of the quartet before Filipowski slots back into the rotation.