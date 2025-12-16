Filipowski accumulated 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Making his third start in the last five games, Filipowski set a new season high in scoring while just missing his second double-double of 2025-26. The second-year center has seen his court time increase over the last couple of weeks as the Jazz make an effort not to overwork Jusuf Nurkic. Over the last seven games, Filipowski has averaged 13.9 points, 7.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor.