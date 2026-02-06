Filipowski logged 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Hawks.

The 17 rebounds were a season high for Filipowski, who submitted his sixth double-double of the year. Jusuf Nurkic ended up staying put with the Jazz following Thursday's trade deadline, but the veteran big man didn't appear against Atlanta and carries an uncertain future in Utah. Filipowski, on the other hand, is flourishing in the first unit in the meantime, averaging 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest in his last 13 games as a starter.