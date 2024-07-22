Filipowski recorded 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's Summer League finale against the Pistons.

Filipowski impressed in Utah's final game at Summer League, posting game-highs in points and rebounds. After a productive showing in the Summer League, Filipowski turns his sights to the regular season. The Duke product will likely have to earn his playing time to begin the season, but he could carve out a role alongside Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks as the season progresses.