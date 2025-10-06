Filipowski (back) didn't participate in Monday's scrimmage, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

The severity of the back issue is unclear, though Filipowski has been limited in training camp thus far. Additionally, he was unable to go through warmups Monday, which bodes poorly for his status ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener against the Rockets. The second-year big man appeared in 72 regular-season games (27 starts) in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds across 21.1 minutes per game.