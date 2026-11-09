Filipowski produced nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to Minnesota.

Filipowski saw limited playing time despite Utah being without Lauri Markkanen (wrist) and Jusuf Nurkic (toe). Jaxson Hayes started at center and logged 29 minutes, while Mo Bamba played 17 minutes off the bench, leaving Filipowski with a relatively small role. Although he managed six rebounds and a three-pointer, the reduced workload is concerning for his short-term fantasy outlook, particularly if Utah's frontcourt gets healthier.