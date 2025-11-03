Filipowski racked up four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Hornets.

Taylor Hendricks replaced Filipowski in the first unit and responded with a strong 14-point outing in 25 minutes. Filipowski is shooting 36.8 percent from the field to open the campaign, so it's not a surprise to see the Jazz go in a different direction, at least in the short term.