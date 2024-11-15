Filipowski is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Filipowski enters the lineup after scoring a career-high 18 points in the loss to the Suns on Tuesday. This will be the rookie's fourth start of the campaign, and he's averaging 7.0 points with 5.3 rebounds per game in his previous three.