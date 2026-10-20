Filipowski (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Filipowski tweaked his back while lifting in the 2025-26 offseason, which caused painful sciatica down his leg throughout the campaign and limited his explosiveness. This offseason, he underwent surgery to fix the herniated disc in his back that was causing the pain. The third-year big man didn't play at all during the preseason while in the final stages of his rehab, so it's unclear how many minutes he'll be able to play right away. However, with Jusuf Nurkic (foot) slated to miss time at the start of the season, Filipowski may be asked to handle as much usage as he can.