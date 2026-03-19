Filipowski ended Wednesday's 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes.

Filipowski logged fewer than 30 minutes for the fourth straight game, continuing to see his role trend downward ever so slightly. While he does remain a clear must-roster player, fantasy managers would love to see him out there for upwards of 30 minutes per night. With that said, in seven games over the past two weeks, Filipowski has been a borderline second-round talent, averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game.