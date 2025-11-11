Filipowski had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) missed the front end of the back-to-back set, but he remains day-to-day. Filipowski wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunity, and he's still looking to find the form he had as a rookie. Through the opening 10 games, Filipowski is shooting 36.9 percent from the field for 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest.