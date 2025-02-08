Filipowski logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Friday's 135-127 overtime loss to the Suns.

Filipowski recorded just the third double-double of his career, despite playing limited minutes off the bench. While there have been a few positives to come out of the season, Filipowski has found himself well down on the depth chart for much of the campaign. The Jazz are playing arguably their best basketball of the season right now, further complicating things for the rookie.