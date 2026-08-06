Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown

Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Reduced role likely on tap

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Filipowski (back) is likely to settle for a bench role to begin 2026-27 after ending last season as a starter.

Filipowski filled the void left behind by Jusuf Nurkic, who underwent season-ending nose surgery in February, but the Jazz are expected to get reinforcements for Opening Night. Nurkic is the early favorite to start at center. Utah also added Jaxson Hayes to the frontcourt mix, and Jaren Jackson (knee) figures to be healthy when training camp opens this fall, leaving Filipowski with plenty of obstacles to climb to maintain fantasy relevance in 2026-27.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!