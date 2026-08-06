Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Reduced role likely on tap

Filipowski (back) is likely to settle for a bench role to begin 2026-27 after ending last season as a starter.

Filipowski filled the void left behind by Jusuf Nurkic, who underwent season-ending nose surgery in February, but the Jazz are expected to get reinforcements for Opening Night. Nurkic is the early favorite to start at center. Utah also added Jaxson Hayes to the frontcourt mix, and Jaren Jackson (knee) figures to be healthy when training camp opens this fall, leaving Filipowski with plenty of obstacles to climb to maintain fantasy relevance in 2026-27.