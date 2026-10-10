Jazz head coach Will Hardy said Saturday that Filipowski is progressing well and doing the necessary steps to get back on the court, but the big man doesn't have a return timeline, Shreyas Laddha of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski tweaked his back while lifting in the 2025-26 offseason, which caused painful sciatica down his leg throughout the campaign and limited his explosiveness. This offseason, he underwent surgery to fix the herniated disc in his back that was causing the pain, and he's still rehabbing. With Jusuf Nurkic (foot) slated to miss Opening Night, Filipowski's availability moving forward will be one to monitor closely.