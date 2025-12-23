Filipowski ended Monday's 135-112 loss to the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes.

Filipowski's role went from bad to worse Monday, logging a season-low 13 minutes, including just three minutes in the first half. Over his last three games, Filiowski is averaging just 5.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per contest, well below what fantasy managers are hoping for. There is still reason to believe his role will escalate at some point, although knowing when is proving difficult. At this stage, he should be viewed as more of a stash than a must-roster player.