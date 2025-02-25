Filipowski is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski will make his 11th start of the season Monday -- and third since the beginning of February -- due to the absence of Walker Kessler (illness). As a starter this season, Filipowski has averaged 9.7 points on 55.2 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assist and 0.6 steals over 24.6 minutes per game.