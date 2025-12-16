default-cbs-image
Filipowski will start Monday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Jusuf Nurkic (rest) unavailable, Filipowski will enter the starting five for the third time this month. The second-year center has averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 23.3 minutes per contest in seven starts this season.

