Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting sans Nurkic
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski will start Monday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Jusuf Nurkic (rest) unavailable, Filipowski will enter the starting five for the third time this month. The second-year center has averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 23.3 minutes per contest in seven starts this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Not starting Friday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting Sunday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Retreating to bench•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Getting chance with first unit•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Near double-double off bench•