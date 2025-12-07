Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Filipowski will enter the starting five due to Lauri Markkanen (illness) being ruled out. This will be Filipowski's second start over the last three games. In his previous start, he logged 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals acorss 31 minutes.
