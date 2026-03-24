Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Unlikely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski (illness) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Filipowski is under the weather and is not expected to play Wednesday. If the second-year center is ultimately ruled out, Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love would be candidates to see expanded roles.
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