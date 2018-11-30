Jazz's Kyle Korver: Available to play Friday
Korver is participating in shootaround and will be available for Friday's game against the Hornets, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Utah is wasting no time getting Korver into the lineup, as the team is in desperate need of three-point shooting. It may take a few games for Korver to adjust to his new team and carve out a role in the Jazz's rotation, but he is expected to play a key role in Utah as the team looks to get back to its winning ways.
