Korver (knee) did not practice Friday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Right knee soreness continues to plague Korver, who has been out since April 1. As of now, it doesn't appear he'll be ready for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets. The Jazz have not ruled him out yet, however.

