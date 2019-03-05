Korver scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-112 loss to the Pelicans.

The veteran sharpshooter has seen an uptick in court time with Raul Neto (hamstring) sidelined and responded by dropping 20 or more points twice in the last three games,although they were sandwiched around a five-point effort against the Bucks. Neto isn't expected to be out much longer, but if his injury does linger, Korver has some fantasy intrigue as a DFS tournament play.