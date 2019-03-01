Jazz's Kyle Korver: Gets hot in Thursday's victory
Korver totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Korver matched his season-high with 22 points Thursday, hitting six triples as the Jazz were able to hold on against a fast-finishing Nuggets teams. Korver hadn't even scored in double-digits in almost a month and so there is nothing to see here other than a veteran getting hot.
