Jazz's Kyle Korver: Keeps firing against Pistons
Korver scored 19 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 100-94 win over the Pistons.
Backcourt injuries have forced the Jazz to lean more heavily on Korver than they intended when they acquired him, but the veteran sharpshooter has stepped up, going 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) from beyond the arc over that last four games while averaging 13.8 points and 25.8 minutes a night. He doesn't offer much other than his three-point shooting from a fantasy perspective, but as long as he's seeing this kind of court time, he can move the needle in that category.
