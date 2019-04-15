Korver (knee) played 10 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Jazz's 122-90 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of the first-round series, finishing with two points (2-3 FT) and one rebound.

Deemed questionable heading into the postseason opener, Korver ultimately gained clearance to play for the first time since March 29. Coach Quin Snyder didn't make Korver a major part of the rotation in the sharpshooter's return, and it's unlikely that the veteran will be in store for a major uptick in minutes for the duration of the Jazz's postseason run with the team's starters likely to handle even larger roles than they held in the regular season.