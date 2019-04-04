Korver (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Korver will miss his third straight contest due to right knee soreness, likely in an effort to make sure he's healthy for the first round of the playoffs. Utah has a handle on the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with just four games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

