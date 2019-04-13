Jazz's Kyle Korver: Questionable for Sunday
Korver (knee) was a partial participant in Saturday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets.
The Jazz will likely provide an additional update sometime before the game. If Korver is out, Royce O'Neale is a candidate to see extra minutes.
