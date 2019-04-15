Korver (knee) is available for Game 1 against the Rockets on Sunday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Korver was considered a true game-time decision leading up to Sunday's series opener, but he evidently felt good in pregame warmups and will be available off the bench as per usual. He's averaging 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his previous five contests.