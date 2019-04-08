Korver (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Korver will miss his fifth straight game as he continues to deal with right knee soreness. The Jazz will likely continue to be cautious with Korver, as there are just two regular season games left. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Clippers, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.