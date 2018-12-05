Korver had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) in Tuesday's win over the Spurs.

The Jazz haven't wasted any time integrating Korver since acquiring him from Cleveland last week, as he's played at least 15 minutes in each of his three games with Utah. The veteran is a combined 8-of-15 from three, though he provides very little contributions in other categories.