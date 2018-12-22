Korver posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 120-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Korver continues to be a factor off the bench, reaching double figures in scoring in five of 11 games since joining the Jazz. He has drained seven treys over the last two tilts, and his outside shooting continues to help space the floor for a team that was previously deprived in that area. Nevertheless, Korver isn't consistent enough to be considered a worthy option in standard leagues.