Korver scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.

In his Utah debut, the veteran guard played his usual role as a three-point specialist. Korver was one of only three Jazz reserves to see significant court time, along with Jae Crowder and Royce O'Neale, and after averaging only 15.7 minutes a night with the Cavs to begin the season, Korver seems headed for a larger workload in his new uniform.