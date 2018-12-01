Jazz's Kyle Korver: Solid in Jazz debut
Korver scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.
In his Utah debut, the veteran guard played his usual role as a three-point specialist. Korver was one of only three Jazz reserves to see significant court time, along with Jae Crowder and Royce O'Neale, and after averaging only 15.7 minutes a night with the Cavs to begin the season, Korver seems headed for a larger workload in his new uniform.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.