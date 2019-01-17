Korver contributed 19 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 129-109 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

Korver's scoring total was third on the Jazz for the night and served as his second consecutive 19-point haul. The 16-year veteran has been especially lethal from three-point range of late, draining half of his 30 attempts from behind the arc over his last four contests. While occasional clunkers derail his production to an extent, Korver has been a more reliable fantasy asset since returning to Utah via a late November trade, as he's posted 13 double-digit scoring efforts partly on the strength of 11 games with 50.0 percent or better shooting.