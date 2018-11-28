Korver was traded to the Jazz on Wednesday in exchange for Alec Burks two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's been clear that the Cavaliers have wanted to deal Korver for the sake of both parties, and the Jazz may be the team in most desperate need of his services. As a team, Utah is currently shooting just 31.9 percent from behind the arc this season, which is currently the second-worst mark in the league. Korver, who is shooting 43.2 percent from behind the arc for his career, spent three seasons in Utah from 2007-2010 and should have an immediate impact on the team's offense. It's unclear, however, exactly when Korver will be cleared to make his Jazz debut.