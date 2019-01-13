Jazz's Kyle Korver: Wakes up with 16 points off bench
Korver totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 win over the Bulls.
The Jazz finally deployed their veteran 3-point specialist appropriately on Saturday, as they have been hit by a rash of injuries in the backcourt and Korver is one of the few healthy options on the roster. Now that Grayson Allen has re-emerged from injury, there may not be enough opportunities for Korver to make a significant impact, though he will occasionally pop with a nice 3-point total.
